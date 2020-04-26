One year of Avengers: Endgame: 10 best scenes from the Marvel masterpiece

It has been one year since Avengers: Endgame hit the theatres, ending an epic saga that began with Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark selling weapons in Afghanistan with AC/DC’s Back in Black playing in the background.

It has been a long ride – without any space-time constraints – and we finally arrived at Endgame after 18 movies. Some of them were good, some were bad, some were Thor: The Dark World, but more or less, the consistency held.

And it did in Endgame, which was less a movie and more a communal experience in an extremely divided world where we finally got an ending which didn’t let us down completely, unlike the new Star Wars Trilogy or the Games of Thrones climax.

The reason Avengers became the most popular superhero franchise of all time, perhaps even the most popular franchise for all time, is creativity and perseverance. Legend has it that it took the Beatles 10,000 hours to become such a great music band and the same logic applies to this masterpiece.

It is a reminder that all good things take time, that even in the era of instant gratification, creating something takes time, effort and care. That’s what raises the last two Avengers movie to an art form, the culmination of years of outlining of central figures becoming a fresco.

It must have sounded so ridiculous, imagine 18 sequels, a shared universe but what we got was the Sistine Chapel of superhero movies.

It’s not just about the effects, but the continuity, the inter-personal relationships, the dynamics and evolution of each character.

To commemorate one year since Tony Stark died, we look back at the 10 best moments from Avengers: Endgame.

This is a personal list and we are sure everyone will have their version:

10. Whatever It Takes

Steve Rogers has always been the moral centre of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He might not be as smart as Tony or as strong as Thor, but he can fight all day, even with his back against the wall.

What made Rogers amazing wasn’t just the serum that gave him superpowers, but the never-dying belief in freedom and justice, what some might even call the unwavering spirit of constitutional American morality as envisioned by its founding fathers.

The man who always led from the front gives the pep talk, and just like he did in The Avengers, Rogers breaks out a speech in Endgame before the time heist which makes Rocket go: “Wow. He’s pretty good at this.”