Olivia Wilde 'falsely' claimed she's living with ex Jason Sudeikis for THIS reason

In order to get a restraining order against an alleged stalker, American actor Olivia Wilde, who is currently dating singer-actor, Harry Styles, falsely claimed that she is living under the same roof with her ex Jason Sudeikis.

TMZ recently broke the news that in order to get a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker in Los Angeles, Olivia said, "I live with Mr. Sudeikis and our two children," in her legal documents.

Her statement raised a lot of eyebrows as it is official that she is now dating Harry Styles.

Sources close to Olivia and Jason told TMZ, "They do not live together, although they are both in the United Kingdom co-parenting their two kids." The source further informed that the exes, who split in November, maintain separate residences.