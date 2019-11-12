Olivia Culpo’s naked photoshoot re-used for Maxim’s November issue: See pics

Former Miss Universe and model Olivia Culpo has once again made her fans go week in the with her recent Instagram post. The model who was the cover for Maxim’s June, 2019 issue has re-appeared for the November issue and this time, she got all emotional while sharing the pictures.
The diva shared two images from her photoshoot, out of which, the cover image seems to be from a brand new photoshoot but the second image is the same that was shared earlier in June this year, when the diva was crowned as the Maxim Hot 100. If you remember, the cover for that month was also too hot to handle as the newly crowned World's Sexiest Woman, wore nothing but a delicate thong with a sheer organza jacket to wrap her bare essentials.
Olivia was overwhelmed while sharing the pictures as she talked about the body image issues she was going through and wrote a lengthy caption with the images. She wrote “Thank you @maximmexico for making me your November covergirl. I was a little nervous to post the second photo because it’s a bit nude and I get insecure when people comment on me showing too much skin. But the more I thought about it the more I realized that there’s nothing admirable about letting the opinions of others control and manipulate my own thoughts and perspective. Because the truth is, I am very comfortable with the way a body looks in its most natural state. I have always been a free spirit in that way.”
She also added “I think the shape and complexity of the human body is so beautiful. To me it’s art, and i think the practice of capturing it in photography is a way to celebrate it. So first I would just like to apologize if baring skin offends anyone, because I completely understand that everyone is entitled to their own opinions. And second, I would like to say I am proud of the fact that I have no problem with the human body in its most vulnerable state. I feel empowered knowing that this is my opinion, and that my opinion may be unique. I also feel grateful that I have a job that lets me occasionally celebrate and express this.”
We are happy that Culpo is finally out of her shell and this will help inspire her fans who have the same body image issues. Here’s her cover from Maxim’s June issue in which she featured as Maxim’s Hot 100.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)