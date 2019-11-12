Olivia Culpo’s naked photoshoot re-used for Maxim’s November issue: See pics

Former Miss Universe and model Olivia Culpo has once again made her fans go week in the with her recent Instagram post. The model who was the cover for Maxim’s June, 2019 issue has re-appeared for the November issue and this time, she got all emotional while sharing the pictures.

The diva shared two images from her photoshoot, out of which, the cover image seems to be from a brand new photoshoot but the second image is the same that was shared earlier in June this year, when the diva was crowned as the Maxim Hot 100. If you remember, the cover for that month was also too hot to handle as the newly crowned World's Sexiest Woman, wore nothing but a delicate thong with a sheer organza jacket to wrap her bare essentials.