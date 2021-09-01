'Oh s**t, wow': Check out Dwayne Johnson's reaction to pic of his doppelganger Lieutenant Eric Fields

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson was stunned to see the photo of a police officer who is described as his doppelganger.

Lieutenant Eric Fields is a police officer from Alabama and his uncanny resemblance to The Rock has caught netizen's attention.

Reportedly, Eric Fields had joked in an older interview that he has been called 'The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child'.

Johnson has reacted to his picture and shared a heartwarming tweet where he thanked him for his services.

It all started with a Facebook picture of Lieutenant Fields shared by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. The photo soon went viral for the cop's resemblance to the actor.

It gained further attention when a man in the area went up to Lieutenant Fields and requested a picture with him, given his resemblance to The Rock.

The post said, "This gentleman recently ran into our Sergeant Mason and informed him that he wanted to meet our deputy [Lieutenant Eric Fields] that people say looks like The Rock. Sergeant Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his co-workers."

Reacting to a picture of the two of them, The Rock tweeted, "Oh s***. Wow. The guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I know you got them."

Lieutenant Fields replied with a picture of himself posing with a bottle of Teremana tequila, which The Rock owns.

In addition to being an actor, Dwayne Johnson is also a producer, businessman, and retired professional wrestler.

