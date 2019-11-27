Oh Professor Gellar: 'Friends' actor David Schwimmer is dating woman 24 years younger than him

Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer is back to being Professor Ross Geller in real life. Remember the episode when Ross starts dating his student Elizabeth? Seems like the application has come forth in reality.

David is reportedly dating a woman 24 years his junior, two years after announcing his split from wife Zoe Buckman.

According to a report from Us Weekly, The 53-year-old “American Crime Story” actor is dating a 29-year-old named Katie Markowitz. That being said, neither of them have made it official just yet.

“It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship,” David and Zoe said in a statement at the time.

“Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well-being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family.”

The former couple met in 2007 when Schwimmer was directing the comedy flick, “Run,” in London. She then moved to Los Angeles to be with the actor. They married in 2010, and welcomed a daughter, Cleo, 8, in May 2011.