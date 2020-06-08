Obamas, BTS, Beyonce, Katy Perry amongst those congratulating Class of 2020; see what they had to say

The virtual graduation ceremony--'Dear Class of 2020'-- was headlined by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Organised by YouTube, the virtual event gave a farewell to students who were not be able to get an in-person farewell due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and BTS were among the 70 other celebrities who participated in the celebration.

Applauding the class o f 2020, President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama in a joint video speech said, "Hello everybody and congratulations to the class of 2020. It’s a huge day for all of you. We couldn’t be more excited to be celebrating with you today… Now while you might not get the experience of sweating under your cap and gown under the hot sun, get embarrassed by your family yelling out your name when you walk across the stage, you still have all those people with you today."

Barack added, "Today is the culmination of a long journey. Think back to when you were starting your first year. You were probably just hoping by graduation day, you’d met some new people, learned some new skills and got yourself ready for the first step, maybe college, maybe grad school, maybe your first job. You accomplished all that. And just as you were rounding the final turn, the world through a pandemic your way."

"We want you to know that the investment in your education is one of the best investments you’ll ever make. We’ve seen this to be true for decades. The better education you have the more better likely and your families will be to fair. It’s born out over the past couple months and it will continue to be born out for years to come. So you have done great. Hold your heads high and celebrate. And go ahead and do a little dance, a cool dance," he said.