O Yeong-Su, 77, wins his first Golden Globe for the role of 'Oh II-nam' in 'Squid Game'

Washington [US]: Uber popular show 'Squid Game' fame O Yeong-Su on Monday won a Golden Globe for his role of 'Oh II-nam' in the Korean drama.

Alongside Yeong-Su, Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) were nominated for the accolade.

This is the first Golden Globe win for Yeong-su and it has come when the actor is 77 years old.

'Squid Game' is a South Korean survival drama streaming on Netflix and the cast includes Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-Joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-Su, Heo Sung-Tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

The series revolves around a contest where 456 players risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021.

Various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization.

The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:46 AM IST