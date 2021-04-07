NSFW! Cardi B turns up the heat in a sexy photoshoot on the highest outdoor sky deck in Western Hemisphere

The rapper, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently revealed how plastic surgery has made her feel 'super confident' as she opened up about her childhood insecurities.

She got candid with fellow musician Mariah Carey and said, "I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it is about being thick and having an a-- so young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat a**. You ain't got no t*****s.' And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped."

When Cardi became old enough to work as a dancer in a strip club, she used her earnings to get breast implants, which was the first step toward forgetting about her insecurities.

She said, "When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy b***s, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone," she said.

But by age 20, enhancing her butt became her next priority. "When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So, I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So, I got my a** done," Cardi said.

The plastic surgery procedures helped the star feel like the best version of herself. "Then I felt super confident. I feel so vindicated," she said.

Cardi recently performed at the 2021 Grammys with Megan Thee Stallion their ubiquitous hit 'WAP'.

Cardi first showcased her exotic dance moves as she grabbed the heel of a giant stiletto shoe, which was designed to resemble a strip pole.

Similarly, during 'WAP' performance, both Meghan and Cardi performed on an oversized bed, giving an overt nod to the song's sexuality.

Addressing the backlash that she and fellow collaborator received after the release of their song in August 2020, Cardi said she was "surprised" when people shared negative reactions to the hit record.

When 'WAP' released back in August, it continued to dominate music charts. Cardi defended the song as not overly explicit and within the context of the hip-hop and rap genre, calling out a double standard in society.

Cardi, who shares a 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with her rapper husband Offset, said she wouldn't let her child listen to 'WAP', but added that it should go without saying since her music is for grownups.