Not just merit: How Oscars burn a hole in filmmakers' pockets

The winners of Oscars 2020 will be announced on 9th February 2020. As the date nears, let us tell you how much money do the producers spend to propel their films at the prestigious Academy Awards.

While filmmaking is already an expensive business, pushing a film to Oscars can also burn a hole in the producer's pocket. Yes, according to reports, it takes anything between Rs 20 lakh to a few crores for a film to get picked up in the Oscar race.

For starters, the tedious process requires the producer to be available in Hollywood from October till February so he can work on marketing and publicising his film, in a way that garners the jury members' attention.

Renting an apartment in Hollywood, booking auditoriums for screenings, finding a PR, promoting the film through media outlets are the key parts of pushing a film to the Oscars.