Not having anytime soon: Hailey Bieber on 'baby fever' comment

Washington D.C.: Supermodel and singer Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber has an announcement to make, she and her husband are not planning on having children anytime soon.

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old model commented on a photo of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, saying the picture gave her "baby fever." "Please stop giving me the most baby fever. She's the sweetest," Hailey wrote in the comments section. And fans were quick to notice, many of whom encouraged the model to have a child with Justin.

Even some news outlets picked up the story, questioning if the model's comments meant that the couple is soon expecting a baby.

Responding to ET Canada on Instagram, specifically, Hailey commented, "Just admiring my friend's beautiful daughter. Doesn't mean I'm having babies anytime soon!" she wrote.