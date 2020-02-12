Noah Centineo opens up about his 'dark time' with drugs

The "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" actor added that during that period of time in his life, he and his friends frequently took Molly to "talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions."

On what might have led him to such lifestyle, Centineo said the difficult time after his parents divorced.

"As the 15-year-old living in close quarters with my mom, I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion," he said.

The Jesus Adams Foster of "The Fosters" eventually turned his life around. He moved in with his sister, Taylor, after "couch-surfing in the Valley and Hollywood for, like, four years."

How he keeps his sanity these days? He said: "I like baths. I like meditation. I like journaling. I talk to myself a lot if I'm mad at something that I did. I'll scream at myself, really, like, looking in the mirror, right? Like, in my room. Like, 'Dude, like, stop, this is fucking unacceptable. You're better than this!' I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that's a strong thing."