‘No War Iran, ‘Trump 2020’: Political statements made at Grammys 2020 red carpet

Raising the glamour quotient at the 62nd edition of the most prestigious music awards - Grammys- a lot of celebrities arrived in style. The Grammy awards are not just about music, it is also one of the most looked out for red carpet events, where music stars descend in their best outfits.
However, some stars took this podium as a way to make political statements with their couture. Here are those that grabbed eyeballs.
Joy Villa showed her support for President Donald Trump by wearing a gown reading "Trump 2020".
Singer-songwriter Ricky Rebel likewise advocated on behalf of Trump, writing "Impeach This" on his butt cheeks.
On the other hand, Beneath a Sea of Lights actress Megan Pormer wore a red embellished dress that read "No War Iran" with a heart and cape juxtaposing the flags of the U.S. and Iran.
