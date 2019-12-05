No Time to Die Trailer: Daniel Craig slays, while Rami Malek's here to stay

In the action-packed footage, Bond encounters Lashana Lynch's agent Nomi, who has been long-rumored to take on the 007 title and it was also revealed in the trailer that she already is a 00 agent and has been training for the past two years while Bond was out of active service, reported Variety.

Lynch's character warns, "The world's moved on, Commander Bond. So stay in your lane. You get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee... The one that works."

Bond also comes face-to-face with American actor Rami Malek ominous masked villain Safin, who forebodes: "James Bond... license to kill... history of violence, I could be speaking to my own reflection. Only your skills die with your body. Mine will survive long after I'm gone."

Bond cautions, "History isn't kind to men who play god." Fukunaga has co-written the script with Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in to give the screenplay a polish with particular attention to the female characters.