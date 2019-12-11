No Time to Die: Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired to help with portrayal of the film's 'ladies'?

London: Writer-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has once again made it clear that her gender played no role in her hiring as one of the writers on "No Time to Die".

The 34-year-old actor, who has been getting critical praise for her show "Fleabag", was earlier this year roped in to polish the film's script.

There was speculation that she was hired to make the film more inclusive, specifically to improve the portrayal of women in Bond movies.

The 007 series is often criticised for its macho world and its skewed gender politics.

According to The Guardian, at a session in Southbank Centre, Waller-Bridge said she is not the first woman writer on a Bond film.

"I think the very first Bond film there was, but not since. But that didn't really come into the conversation. That's only really the press that have made that thing, in terms of me being a woman, you can see it is a button-pressing thing," she said.

Irish screenwriter Johanna Harwood had served as writer on two Sean Connery-led James Bond movies -- "Dr. No" (1962) and "From Russia with Love" (1963).

Waller-Bridge said she was not approached to help the makers with the portrayal of the film's "ladies".