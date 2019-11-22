No 'Coldplay' concerts till they find ways to make it eco-friendly: Chris Martin

Washington D.C [USA]: Rock band Coldplay is releasing their new album 'Everyday Life' on Friday, but giving a major setback to fans as it has announced that they are not coming up with any tour. The reason might leave you into deep thinking!

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Chris Martin revealed that the band won't be going on tour until they can figure out how to make it environmentally friendly, as reported by E-News.

As the singer explained, "We're taking time, over the next year or two, to work out how can not only our tour be sustainable, but how can it be actively beneficial? How can we harness the resources that our tour creates and make it have a positive impact?"