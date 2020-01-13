No, Angelina Jolie didn't stop eating because of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's 'reunion'

Hollywood’s, once upon a time ‘it’ couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, have been rumoured to have reunited over the holiday season. According to reports, the duo’s rekindled friendship is blossoming and they are enjoying having "each other's back".

A source told Hollywood Life: "They've built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more than it was the past few years now that they're both single. They've realised what's important in life and since they shared so much love for each other it's such a nice thing for them both to have this kind of close friendship again. They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who has their back, especially in Hollywood where trust and real friends are at a minimum."

While fans have been rooting for their reunion, Pitt, during his Golden Globes speech specifically mentioned that he's single. That wasn’t the only thing that raise brows, but when the actor took to stage, the cameras were observing his ex-wife Jennifer.

Pitt, 56, was in characteristic elements, accepting his award with tongue-in-cheek humour, which drew a chuckle from Aniston. "I wanted to bring my mom, but everyone I sit next to they say I'm dating," said Pitt, while collecting his award. Aniston couldn't control a chuckle at this, reports ndtv.com.

Now, a report in IBTimes reveals that Angelina Jolie, has been reacting negatively to Pitt-Aniston's reunion. “She used to eat half a bowl of cereal in the morning and a small salad and piece of pizza later on in the day, but she can’t stomach even that anymore. The sight and smell of food seem to turn her stomach, which is in knots over her ongoing custody war with Brad,” an unnamed source said.

However, there’s hardly any truth to any of this, since Jolie was the one who filed for divorce in 2016. Pitt divorced Aniston in 2005 after five years of marriage to marry Angelina Jolie.