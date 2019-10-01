Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban spend romantic vacay in Italy

It seems that actor Nicole Kidman is having a great time with husband and singer Keith Urban during their recent romantic Italian vacation.

The 51-year old singer shared an adorable selfie with his wife on Instagram.

In the beautiful snap, the couple is seen relaxing and enjoying the gorgeous scenery. In the picture, Kidman is seen standing with one arm around Urban and her other hand on his face while he smiles with both of his eyes closed.

"Sunset in Firenze---- ... with my love. - KU," Urban captioned the click.

Apart from the selfie, Urban also gave a glimpse of their trip by sharing a picture of the sun setting over what People reports to be Florence's, Ponte Vecchio.

The couple, who got hitched in 2006 and are parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, aren't shy about using vacation photo opportunities to celebrate their family.