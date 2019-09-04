Nick Jonas ‘Slaps Back’ at trolls who say Priyanka Chopra doesn't know his age

Priyanka Chopra recently caught attention of the troll community when she referred to Nick Jonas as a 27-year-old in her post when in fact he is still 26 with his birthday in 2 weeks. She posted a tweet congratulating him on his Villa One tequila launch.
However Nick soon jumped to her defense in a hilarious way. The singer shared a meme on his Instagram story to stop them from further trolling Priyanka. The meme shows Batman slapping Robin as a reply to trolls who are slamming PeeCee. Nick wrote, "Priyanka Chopra definitely knows my birthday everyone."
Priyanka also shared the same meme on her Instagram story with laughing emoji’s and wrote, "Enough said." Take a look:
The two have always seen backing each other up on social media. Recently during Jonas Brother’s big VMA’s win Nick was trolled with the forever alone meme. When Priyanka took to her Instagram and Photoshop herself with him. She captioned the photo, "I'm always with you."
On the work front, the two are busy with their array of commitments. While Nick is busy with the Happiness Begins tour, Priyanka is all set for her Bollywood with ‘The Sky Is Pink’ which will hit the screens on October 11. She will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Netflix’s upcoming film The White Tiger.
