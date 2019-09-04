Nick Jonas ‘Slaps Back’ at trolls who say Priyanka Chopra doesn't know his age

Priyanka Chopra recently caught attention of the troll community when she referred to Nick Jonas as a 27-year-old in her post when in fact he is still 26 with his birthday in 2 weeks. She posted a tweet congratulating him on his Villa One tequila launch.

However Nick soon jumped to her defense in a hilarious way. The singer shared a meme on his Instagram story to stop them from further trolling Priyanka. The meme shows Batman slapping Robin as a reply to trolls who are slamming PeeCee. Nick wrote, "Priyanka Chopra definitely knows my birthday everyone."

Priyanka also shared the same meme on her Instagram story with laughing emoji’s and wrote, "Enough said." Take a look: