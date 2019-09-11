Nick Jonas shares his look as 'Bruno P. Gaido' from World War II film 'Midway'

With just two months to go for the release of Nick Jonas-starrer World War II film 'Midway', the singer-actor shared his look as the late war hero Bruno P. Gaido, the person he is essaying the role of in the film.

Jonas, who is currently busy with the 'Happiness Begins' tour, shared his look as Gaido whom he recalled as the "gunner awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross" for his efforts in the Battle of Midway.

The 'Chains' crooner posted a close-up still of him wearing a Pilot headgear and is seen sporting the English moustache.