Nick Jonas loves samosa but is 'more of a paneer guy' for this reason

Mumbai: American pop singer and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas has opened up about his love for paneer.

During a recent interview with Today, Nick Jonas was quizzed if he loves samosas, to which he replied: "I do, but I am more of a paneer guy," reported pinkvilla.com.

The singer has reportedly admitted in the interview that samosas being fried and not a healthy option, he is not too fond of them.