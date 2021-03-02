Nick Jonas exits action thriller 'The Blacksmith' over scheduling issues

Singer-actor Nick Jonas is no longer set to headline the upcoming action thriller "The Blacksmith".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 28-year-old artiste has exited the Pierre Morel directorial after scheduling problems had delayed the start of shooting of the AGC Studios project.

AGC CEO Stuart Ford said the banner and Jonas "parted ways, amicably".

"Nick, as you can imagine, has a lot of other commitments, with his acting and his music. Under normal circumstances, he could fly in and out, go to do things over the weekend, and come back to set Monday.

"But in a COVID environment, that doesn't work. He'd have to stay in the same place for three months. With a star like Nick Jonas, it became borderline impossible to make the schedule work," Ford said in a statement.