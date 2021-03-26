Niall Horan says One Direction fans made him feel 'like a prisoner'

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan recently revealed that he sometimes felt "like a prisoner" as a member of the popular boy band One Direction due to the fervent fans that the group had.

As per People magazine, in a recent episode of 'People, Just People' with British host Dermot O'Leary, the 27-year-old hitmaker revealed that he sometimes felt "like a prisoner" during his time with the group, which included fellow members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne.

Though the group did not win during their time competing on Simon Cowell's singing competition 'The X Factor', they became an international sensation in 2011 after appearing on the show.