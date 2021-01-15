'News to me': Chris Evans reacts to rumours of him returning as Captain America

Hollywood star Chris Evans has seemingly denied reports that he might be returning as fan-favourite superhero Captain America in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

There were reports earlier in the day that Evans, who bade adieu to the part with 2019 blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame", was planning a comeback in a new movie.

But his most recent post on Twitter has put an end to all speculation and also dashing hopes of many MCU fans.

"News to me," he wrote in a post, indicating that he has no plans to return as Captain America in future.