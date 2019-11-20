Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney step-out on one month anniversary

After the news of their engagement was confirmed by a rep to People magazine in early February, Lawrence was spotted wearing her massive engagement ring on a few occasions.

The first was during a girl's night out with friends on February 22, and later, she showed off the sparkler to paparazzi at the Fall 2019 Dior fashion show on Feb. 26.

The couple tied the knot in front of 150 guests including Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen at Belcourt of Newport, which was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The estate was inspired by 'Louis XIII's' hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently the home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

In June, Lawrence called Maroney 'the greatest human being she's ever met.' The 29-year-old actor said, "He really is, and he gets better," while speaking on American entertainment reporter Catt Sadler's podcast 'Naked with Catt Sadler'.

"I don't know, I started with the basics," the actor continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. "'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just, this is the one." "I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, He is you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney," she concluded.