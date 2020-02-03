New anti-nationals in town? Why Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy didn't stand for the national anthem

Twitterati were quick to call them a 'disgrace to the country'. Some even mocked the singers and threatened to boycott them.

But here's why the Carters didn't stand for the national anthem:

Rapper Jay Z's entertainment company Roc Nation, in 2019, entered into a partnership with National Football League (NFL) for their events and social activism. The aim was to boost the league's social justice efforts and also to enhance the live game experiences.

According to Page Six, Jay Z has been working with the NFL on issues surrounding Colin Kaepernick.

For the uninitiated, Kaepernick became controversy's favourite child after he knelt down during the national anthem at the preseason game against Green Bay Packers in 2016. The silent protest was against police brutality and racism.

Jay Z has already faced the repercussions of his partnership with the NFL in the past. And now the Carters are receiving backlash for not standing up for the national anthem.

A user wrote, "@Beyonce and Jay Z make a fortune from America but are too good to stand for the anthem."

"Until we boycott EVERYTHING about these traitors, this will continue to happen. DON'T BUY ANYTHING that they have their hands in....NOTHING!! Then, the American system will work and they will lose millions. They will learn a hard lesson then but only if YOU DO NOT SUPPORT THEM!!",wrote another.

Here are the Twitter reactions: