Netizens rush to make memes with Shakira's 'tongue act' at the Super Bowl Half Time Show

Colombian singer Shakira set the stage on fire with her scintillating performance alongside Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl Half Time Show 2020.
Shakira, known for her dancing abilities took a moment to prove that her hips don't lie before performing "Whenever, Wherever," adding a dance with a rope that she performed when on tour.
The 43-year-old star then launched into 'I Like It' as singer Bad Bunny took the stage with her.
As the show was designed to be a celebration of Latino culture, the performance included multiple Spanish-language songs.
The songstress also performed her hit number 'Hips Don't Lie' to loud cheers.
However, a moment during Shakira's performance has hit the viral note, turning it into a meme fest. Netizens have shared a clip on social media, where the singer can be seen staring into the camera and wiggling her tongue. Here are some reactions.
In the end, Shakira made a quick outfit change as she joined J-Lo on stage together to perform 'Waka Waka' and 'Let’s Get Loud'.
