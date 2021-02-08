Netizens miss Shakira, JLo, Beyonce as The Weeknd performs Super Bowl 2021 Halftime show

Canadian rapper The Weeknd took the centre stage and was the sole performer at the 2021 Super Bowl LV halftime show which took place on Sunday, February 7.
In a first, the show broke traditions as it did not feature a variety of performers – a common trend over the years.
The 30-year-old musician delivered a performance that surveyed his entire career.
He sang his hits “Starboy", “The Hills”, “I Can’t Feel My Face", “Earned It", "“House of Balloons”", and "Blinding Lights”.
Last year's halftime show, in Miami, featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The performance included multiple Spanish-language songs, as the show was designed to be a celebration of Latino culture.
Netizens took to Twitter and made “Shakira” a top trend as many missed her, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyonce’s performances.
Check out their reactions below.
Pepsi, the sponsor of the annual Super Bowl halftime show, announced in November the Canadian performer will be this year's headlining act.
As reported by Fox News, at the time, the Grammy-winning musician said he was "humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage."
The revelation that there will be no guests involved may come as a shock to fans as The Weeknd is known for pulling shocking stunts on stage and on red carpets.
In recent months, the singer --born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye in Toronto-- made headlines for appearing in public with white bandages covering his face. What appeared to be bruising and scarring were also visible around his eyes when wearing the bandages.
Fans were perplexed by not only the costume choice but also by his facial alterations in the music video for his hit, 'Save Your Tears,' which saw his cheekbones, jawline and more be altered.
He said the bandages were part of a story he created for a character to go along with his album, "After Hours." "I suppose you could take that being attractive isn't important to me but a compelling narrative is," he explained.