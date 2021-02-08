Netizens miss Shakira, JLo, Beyonce as The Weeknd performs Super Bowl 2021 Halftime show

Canadian rapper The Weeknd took the centre stage and was the sole performer at the 2021 Super Bowl LV halftime show which took place on Sunday, February 7.

In a first, the show broke traditions as it did not feature a variety of performers – a common trend over the years.

The 30-year-old musician delivered a performance that surveyed his entire career.

He sang his hits “Starboy", “The Hills”, “I Can’t Feel My Face", “Earned It", "“House of Balloons”", and "Blinding Lights”.