Netizens call out Kendall Jenner for hosting a 'jam-packed' birthday party amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has headlined amid the COVID-19 lockdown for flouting social distancing rules and partying with family and friends.
After Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, supermodel Kendall Jenner invited social media fury for her lavish costume-themed birthday bash.
The event was marked by presence of celebs such as The Weeknd, model Winnie Harlow, Scott Disick, Justin Bieber, and Jaden Smith among others.
Kendall dressed up as Pamela Anderson and shared pictures of herself urging fans and followers to vote.
Despite the applaud-worthy move, and the 25-year-old having it her way as a free American, netizens slammed Kendall for being tone deaf towards the pandemic.
Not to mention, the party people were seen sans masks or maintaining any kind of social distance.
One user wrote, "Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween."
“Not all these celebs posting about wearing a mask, social distancing then showing up to Kendall Jenner’s party. eat the rich,” added another.
Ironically, Kendall's step-sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed being infected by the coronavirus in a recorded clip from isolation.
"Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days," she said in the video.
Khloe's news comes after sister Kim Kardashian's husband, rapper Kanye West, shared that he had the virus earlier this year.
Last week, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday in a massive way: a big party on a private island.
Kardashian shared several photos from her party on Instagram on Tuesday, (local time) which showed that the party was attended by a large number of people in close proximity to one another without wearing masks amid the pandemic.
According to Fox News, followers commented on the post to express their frustration with her apparent lack of regard for the ongoing public health crisis and its financial impact.
Back in June, Kylie Jenner was accused of overlooking social distancing norms to party the night away.
The make-up mogul was photographed during a night out with sister Kendall Jenner's friend Fai Khadra. They were seen arriving at popular Bootsy Bellows, which was said to have been opened just for them.
