Netizens call out Kendall Jenner for hosting a 'jam-packed' birthday party amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has headlined amid the COVID-19 lockdown for flouting social distancing rules and partying with family and friends.

After Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, supermodel Kendall Jenner invited social media fury for her lavish costume-themed birthday bash.

The event was marked by presence of celebs such as The Weeknd, model Winnie Harlow, Scott Disick, Justin Bieber, and Jaden Smith among others.

Kendall dressed up as Pamela Anderson and shared pictures of herself urging fans and followers to vote.