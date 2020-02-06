Netizens baffled after WWE star John Cena posts Asim Riaz's picture on Instagram

Riaz has lately become a familiar name among those who watch the reality show "Bigg Boss", because he is a contestant on season 13 of the show. Cena's post might just do Riaz a whole lot of good by garnering some votes in his favour on that show.

He would also be hoping that CenaaÂ¿s attention has a positive impact on his struggling career once he gets back into the normal world from the show.

On Cena's part, the post could probably work as an early promotional campaign for "Fast & Furious 9". Too early perhaps, for the film is scheduled to release only in May.

The funny thing is, after seeing Asim Riaz on John Cena's Insta page, many believed the Hollywood actor's account has been hacked.