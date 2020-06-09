Netflix's 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic tells fans he might 'be dead in 2 or 3 months'

He also went on to add the struggles of his relationship with husband Dillon Passage. The big cat keeper maintained that he “doesn't know if they're married or not.”

Dillon responded to his husband's letter and wrote on social media, "My heart is breaking after reading Joe’s letter He is living in hell right now and I’m outraged by the way he is being treated. I can’t even begin to imagine how that is breaking his spirit. I love Joe and I’m standing by him. The photos that I post on here are a highlight reel of my life… What you don’t see are the hours that I’m alone at home, missing my husband and my friend."

"I’ve been writing letters and it is a shame to hear that he isn’t receiving them… I know they limit the amount he can read in a week and I only hope they eventually get to him. Joe, I hope that this reaches you too. Know that I love you and I’m fighting for you everyday," he added.

"Tiger King", which premiered on Netflix on March 20, follows the bizarre exploits of private zoo owner Joe Exotic, who runs a zoo full of hundreds of tigers and other rare animals. At the end of the series, he ends up in jail serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and plotting to carry out a murder-for-hire plot against his fellow big cat owner rival, Carole Baskin.

Many celebrities have also come out as "Tiger King" fans. Cardi B floated the idea of starting a GoFundMe to help release Joe Exotic, and actors like Dax Shepard have thrown their names out on Twitter to play the character if the story were adapted to a movie.