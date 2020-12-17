Netflix's 'The Gray Man' just got even better: Dhanush joins Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Russo Brothers' thriller

'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s next big-budget thriller 'The Gray Man' just got even better with the inclusion of Tamil superstar Dhanush. The film also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

The film is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name and revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling). It follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.

Making the announcement late on Thursday, OTT platform Netflix added that along with Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters will also join the Russo Brothers' thriller.

"THE GRAY MAN cast just got even better. Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters will join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the upcoming action thriller from directors Anthony and Joe Russo," Netflix tweeted.