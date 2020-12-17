Netflix's 'The Gray Man' just got even better: Dhanush joins Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Russo Brothers' thriller

'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s next big-budget thriller 'The Gray Man' just got even better with the inclusion of Tamil superstar Dhanush. The film also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.
The film is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name and revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling). It follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.
Making the announcement late on Thursday, OTT platform Netflix added that along with Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters will also join the Russo Brothers' thriller.
"THE GRAY MAN cast just got even better. Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters will join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the upcoming action thriller from directors Anthony and Joe Russo," Netflix tweeted.
With this film, Netflix reportedly aims to create a new franchise with a James Bond-level of scale and a budget upward of USD 200 million.
Earlier, Joe Russo said that they are aiming to create a franchise and build out a whole universe with Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) at the center of it.
"We have all committed to the first movie, and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins, and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down," he added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)