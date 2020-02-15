Netflix’s 'Stranger Things' season 4 teaser shows the return of Jim Hopper

For those unversed, Hopper apparently perished as a result of Joyce (Winona Ryder) closing the door to the Upside Down below the Star Court Mall. And during the battle with a monster, Eleven lost her powers. Following Hopper's death, she was taken in by Joyce and moved with the Byers family, including Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) out of Hawkins.

The teaser does not suggest any release date, but has surely gotten fans excited for the reunion.

Stranger Things is an homage to the 80s genre, first premiered on Netflix in 2016 and has since swept away a number of award nominations, including 30 Emmy nominations and six wins. The Duffers, who are writers, directors, and showrunners of the series, previously worked on the Fox series 'Wayward Pines' and wrote and directed the post-apocalyptic horror film 'Hidden'.