Netflix's 'Money Heist' comes to and end with fifth season

Netflix’s hit Spanish show ‘Money Heist’ (La casa de papel) will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season.
A Netflix original, Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama web series where a group of robbers try to carry out a robbery in the Royal Mint of Spain.
The video-streaming platform on Friday revealed on Twitter that “heist comes to an end” with its fifth part.
According to Variety, the shooting for the last, and the final season will begin soon in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal.
"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band," Variety quoted the creator and showrunner Alex Pina as saying.
"How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of 'La Casa de Papel.' The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season," Pina added.
'Narcos' actor Miguel Angel Silvestre, and the 24-year-old actor Patrick Criado, will be joining the already running ensemble cast of the show, including Ursula Cobero, Alvaro Morte , Itziar Ituno and Pedro Alonso and others.
