Netflix unveils first look from Chadwick Boseman's last film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Online video streaming platform Netflix on Thursday unveiled the first look images of late actor Chadwick Boseman's last film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

According to Variety, the final film of the Marvel star has been slated to release on December 18.

The first look images of the film see the 'Black Panther' actor suited up in a tuxedo as he gives a striking performance on the stage with his co-star Viola Davis.