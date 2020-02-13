Mumbai dance crew perform Rajnikanth's 'Marana Mass' at 'America’s Got Talent', leave judges astonished

Mumbai: The Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable recenty enthralled the judges of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" with their performance on superstar Rajinikanth's "Marana mass" from the movie "Petta" in the finale.

A video of the performance is doing the rounds on Internet, in which the dance group members can be seen induging in mindblowing stunts and flips while grooving to the Tamil track.