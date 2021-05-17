MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision' wins big - check out the complete list of winners

Washington [US]: 'MTV Movies and TV Awards show 2021' observed the Disney+/Marvel Studios' sitcom 'WandaVision' as the big winner on Sunday night (local time) during the '2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards', hosted by Leslie Jones.

'Wanda Vision' won four awards during the ceremony, including best series and best performance in a TV show for Elizabeth Olsen, who called Marvel fans the "best."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the winners were announced in a ceremony that aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles, with Leslie Jones serving as host.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, after a montage in which she spoofed various shows, Jones came out onstage in a T-shirt that read "You have to choose joy" and sparkly black leggings along with Nike high-tops. However, she had walked the red carpet earlier in a bright red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit.

During the award ceremony, Olsen was a double winner, taking home the award for the best fight along with Kathryn Hahn for 'WandaVision'.

The host of the award ceremony -Jones- also won the award for best comedic performance for 'Coming 2 America.' She accepted the award in a flowing yellow gown surrounded by dancers inspired by the performances in the film.

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the best performance in a movie for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', following his surprise loss at last month's Oscars. He earned a standing ovation from the audience.

Presenter Yara Shahidi accepted on his behalf, saying the actor's "impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art has changed the world. We love you and we miss you." Other winners included Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline of Netflix's 'Outer Banks' for best kiss. The duo continued the tradition of winners re-enacting their kids onstage for fans at home. Victoria Pedretti won the most frightened performance for 'The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Julie and the Phantoms' won best musical moment for 'Edge of Great' Here is the full list of scripted winners:

BEST MOVIE

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW Wanda

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

BEST HERO Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

BEST KISS Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor

BEST DUO The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

On Monday, MTV will air its inaugural 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted'. RuPaul's Drag Race tops nominees for that ceremony with four, followed by '90 Day Fiance', 'Bling Empire', 'Legendary', 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta', 'Nailed It!', 'Ridiculousness and The Challenge', all of which scored two nominations each.