Movies that you can't miss in 2020

The year 2020 is just around the corner and it is packed with some amazing releases for film buffs. Some of the upcoming releases on the calendar are set to make it an epic year at the movies.

Here are a few Hollywood films to look forward to in 2020:

1. The Gentlemen: The Gentlemen' is a 2020 American crime comedy film directed by Guy Ritchie.The film revolves around British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.

2. Bad Boys for Life: Bad Boys for Life is a thriller and crime film directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi. Seventeen years after the release of 'Bad Boys II', audiences will finally get another entry in the buddy cop franchise. Bringing back Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for another dangerous mission.

3. Birds of Prey: Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a 2020 superhero film directed by Cathy Yan, based on the DC Comics superhero team. Margot Robbie is on the center stage with this electrifying 'Suicide Squad' spin-off. She started a new adventure with Black Canary superheroes, Huntress and Renee Montoya, after breaking up with the Joker, to save a child, Black Mask, from the notorious crime lord.

4. A Quiet Place: Part II: 'A Quiet Place: Part II' is a 2020 American horror film directed by John Krasinski. John Krasinski's horror 'A Quiet Place' ended on a cliffhanger, with a family fighting back against alien creatures with an acute sense of hearing. Its sequel features returning players Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, as well as 'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy.

5. Black Widow: 'Black Widow' is a Fantasy/Adventure film directed by Cate Shortland.

Marvel's most awaited film featuring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, known by her alter ego Black Widow, arrives next spring. It will see the spy-turned-Avenger head to Russia to confront her past and face off against assassin Yelena Belova.

6. Wonder Woman 1984: ''Wonder Woman 1984' is a 2020 American superhero film directed by Patty Jenkins, based on the DC Comics character. Seventy years after the film's release, the action will be set against the Cold War backdrop and a new character introduced: Kristen Wiig, the shape-shifting archaeologist Cheetah.

