‘Movie Mogul’ Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years in jail

The sentencing capped a sensational downfall for the once-powerful 67-year-old, who lost much of his personal fortune estimated at $150 million as he became a pariah in the entertainment industry.

Nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, have come forward alleging 40 years of vile predatory behavior by the Oscar-winning producer of "Shakespeare in Love" and numerous other critical and box office hits.

The Silence Breakers -- a group of 24 Weinstein accusers that includes Ashley Judd, Lauren Sivan, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan -- said in a statement convicted rapist.

"He is going to jail -- but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused," they said.

Weinstein was brought from the notorious Rikers Island jail into the Manhattan criminal court in a wheelchair.

Seven men and five women convicted him of raping ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006. Mann, 34, and Haleyi, 42, delivered powerful victim impact statements in court.

Haleyi said being attacked by Weinstein had "diminished my confidence and faith in people." Mann said his conviction had given her the strength to rebuild her life. "My monsters are no longer hiding in my closet," she told the court.

Weinstein appeared confident during the trial, laughing and smiling for journalists as he shuffled into and out of court every day using a walking frame following back surgery.