'Mouse' actor Lee Seung-gi is dating 'Hwarang' star Lee Da-in, agency confirms

South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi is in a relationship with 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' star Lee Da-in, the actress' agency confirmed on Monday.
After a media outlet claimed that the actors have been in a relationship for over 6 months, Lee Da-in's agency released an official statement and confirmed the first.
In a statement to News1, as reported by Koreaboo, the agency said, "After checking with Lee Da In herself, Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi started meeting as co-workers in the industry around five or six months ago, grew feelings, and are carefully getting to know each other. We ask for you to send them your support and affection so the two can continue meeting each other well."
Meanwhile, on professional front, Lee Seung-gi, who was last seen in 'Mouse', has decided to part ways with his agency - Hook Entertainment.
The agency released a statement, on Monday, thanking Lee Seung Gi for trusting them for 17 years.
"Our exclusive contract with our artist Lee Seung Gi will be terminated on May 31," Hook Entertainment announced.
"Even though we have been together for a long time even with a relationship based on trust even before his debut, but, he recently has decided to establish a new one-man agency and promote independently, so we agreed to maintain a relationship that is supportive of each other in the future," the agency said.
The statement further read: "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our partner Lee Seung-gi, who has been active as one of Korea’s top artists, with Hook Entertainment for a long time.
"In addition to this, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have always shown support and affection for Lee Seung Gi, and we ask you to continue to show him your unlimited support in the future too."
"We will do our best to support Lee Seung Gi and cheer him on as he takes on more challenges as an independent artist," they concluded.
