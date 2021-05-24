'Mouse' actor Lee Seung-gi is dating 'Hwarang' star Lee Da-in, agency confirms

South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi is in a relationship with 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' star Lee Da-in, the actress' agency confirmed on Monday.

After a media outlet claimed that the actors have been in a relationship for over 6 months, Lee Da-in's agency released an official statement and confirmed the first.

In a statement to News1, as reported by Koreaboo, the agency said, "After checking with Lee Da In herself, Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi started meeting as co-workers in the industry around five or six months ago, grew feelings, and are carefully getting to know each other. We ask for you to send them your support and affection so the two can continue meeting each other well."