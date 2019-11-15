Motherless Brooklyn Movie Review: Riveting film noir

Film: Motherless Brooklyn

Cast: Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Alec Baldwin,Willem Dafoe,Gugu Mbatha Raw, Leslie Mann, Bobby Cannavale

Director: Edward Norton

Rating: * * * *

Edward Norton has a penchant for playing flawed Catholics. In Primal Fear, he played an abused altar boy. In Motherless Brooklyn, a neo noir crime drama loosely based on Jonathan Lethem's novel which Norton has scripted ( beautifully) and directed ( well) he acts (superbly) as Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective in 1950s New York whose neurological affliction, Tourette's syndrome, is redeemed by an astounding photographic memory.

In Primal Fear, the Catholic clergy came in for bashing; in Motherless Brooklyn, it's the nuns who raised Lionel in an orphanage, of which he has unhappy memories, mitigated by detective Frank Minna who took him and some other orphans under his wing.