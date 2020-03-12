'More power to people who speak up': Hollywood reacts to Harvey Weinstein's sentencing

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, and the women who accused the disgraced Hollywood mogul welcomed the verdict, terming it as the victory of the justice system and the "power of people who speak up".

Weinstein, who has been accused of violating scores of women, was convicted last month of raping a once-aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on former TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006.

The producer behind Oscar-winning films as "Shakespeare in Love" and "Pulp Fiction" was the first prominent Hollywood name to be accused for his alleged predatory behaviour in the bombshell expose by The New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on October 5, 2017, followed by Ronan Farrow's piece in The New Yorker on October 10.