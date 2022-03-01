Morbius Trailer: Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into an enigmatic antihero in the new Marvel film

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in the Marvel universe, Michael Morbius, is all set to come to the big screen. Oscar winner Jared Leto is ready to step into the shoes of the enigmatic antihero in his upcoming film 'Morbius'.

On February 28, the makers dropped the newest trailer for the film which reveals the full vampire form of Morbius.

The 'Spider Man' spinoff has only left fans asking for more and the anticipation for the film is already hitting the roof.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering the same fate, Dr Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, the darkness inside him is unleashed.

Now it is for the audience to watch whether good overrides evil in the end or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film also features Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and Jared Harris.

Actor Michael Keaton, who played The Vulture in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', is expected to make an appearance in the film. Reportedly, he will reprise his villainous role.

'Morbius' is slated to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:12 AM IST