'Moon Knight' actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after a tragic ski accident in the Alps

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died following a skiing accident in the Alps, aged 37.

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday (18 January), took place in the Savoie region of the Alps, and an investigation into what happened is currently underway.

According to media reports, the actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.

Ulliel apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes, and the other skier was not hospitalised.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been organising five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

Gaspard Ulliel is known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's "Hannibal Rising" and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic "Saint Laurent."

He is also in the upcoming Marvel series "Moon Knight," and is the advertising face of the Chanel men's fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:32 PM IST