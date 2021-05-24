'Money Heist' final season to release in two parts, Netflix announces dates

The fifth and final season of Netflix's smash hit Spanish series "Money Heist" will be split in two volumes of five episodes each, the streamer announced Monday.

Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the show, titled "La Casa De Papel" in Spanish, wrapped production on its last chapter on May 14.

While the first five episodes will be released on September 3, the remainder will debut after three months on December 3.

The makers also released a 56 second-long teaser of the final season.