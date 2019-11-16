Mon Laferte goes topless on 2019 Latin Grammy Awards red carpet

We often talk about the best dressed and the worst dressed celebrities on red carpets. But 2019 Latin Grammy Awards witnessed something that had the whole world shook.

Chilean-Mexican singer Mon Laferte was present at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday. The singer made more than a fashion statement.

Laferte dropped a black trench coat around her shoulders exposing her bare breast. This wasn’t a fashion moment, the singer was protesting in support of Chilean rights.

Mon Laferte wrote a message on her breast that read, 'In Chile they torture, kill, and rape.'

She also tied a green handkerchief around her neck to support the legalization of abortion.