Mom-to-be Rihanna flaunts baby bump in a sexy lace-up top as she steps out for dinner

Grammy-winning singer and fashion mogul Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, shared stunning photos in which she flaunted her bare baby bump while reportedly heading out for dinner in Beverly Hills.

She looked chic in a hooded black lace-up top that revealed her chest and stomach. She paired the look with black pants, a jacket and stilettos.

Rihanna accessorised her outfit with several gold body chains and a pair of black sunglasses.

"All black everything," she captioned her post. Take a look:

Last week, the 'We Found Love' singer and her rapper boyfriend - who started dating in November 2020 - announced their pregnancy when they were photographed out and about in New York City.

Rihanna debuted her bump while wearing a bright pink jacket that was unbuttoned at the bottom to show off her bump, which was adorned in a gold cross and jewels.

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," a source close to the couple told People Magazine on Monday.

Added the source, "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:03 PM IST