Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise starrer's set worth Rs 20 crore damaged after stuntmen's bike catches fire

A motorcycle accident has reportedly damaged the sets of Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission Impossible 7'. A stuntmen's bike caught fire at the Oxfodshire set, which was worth $2.6 million.

The shoot of the 'Mission: Impossible 7' was put to a pause as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus and then the team had relocated from Venice to UK. Hollywood star Tom Cruise and the 'Mission: Impossible 7' team had reportedly been shooting at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire, where they had created a makeshift village. The Rs 20 crore worth set was damaged after a stunt man's bike caught fire, reports The Daily Mail. No one was hurt in the accident.

The media outlet quoted a source as saying, "Unfortunately, it was miscalculated. The heat and the friction of the tyres meant that when the bike crashed, the cardboard padding sparked and went up in flames. Fortunately, nobody was hurt but it’s a total catastrophe, not to mention extremely expensive for all concerned. Tom is very frustrated. Nobody wants more delays."

The theatrical release of the much anticipated two chapters in actor Tom Cruise's action franchise - 'Mission: Impossible 7' and 'Mission: Impossible 8' - has been delayed by Paramount pictures due to COVID-19 crisis.

The seventh sequel of the franchise was initially set to hit the theatres on July 23 this year which will now debut on November 19, 2021. Meanwhile, 'Mission: Impossible 8,' originally due in theatres on August 5, 2022, will hit the big screens on November 4, 2022, reported Variety.

Having Christopher McQuarrie at the helm, the upcoming sequel will have the Cruise returning as the seemingly indestructible secret agent Ethan Hunt. It also stars Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson.

