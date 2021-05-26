'Mission Impossible 7' director denies meeting Prabhas amid rumours of actor starring alongside Tom Cruise

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, who's directing Tom Cruise's spy thriller 'Mission: Impossible 7', on Wednesday dismissed the rumours that his upcoming film features Telugu superstar Prabhas.

After a viral Twitter post suggested that the 'Baahubali' actor has been roped in for an "important role" in the film, a user tagged the filmmaker and tweeted: "@chrismcquarrie there is a viral news trending on Indian news channels that an Indian actor named Prabhas has been roped in MI7 for a key role. Can you please confirm whether it is true or not?"

To this, McQuarrie responded: "While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met.

Welcome to the internet."