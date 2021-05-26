'Mission Impossible 7' director denies meeting Prabhas amid rumours of actor starring alongside Tom Cruise

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, who's directing Tom Cruise's spy thriller 'Mission: Impossible 7', on Wednesday dismissed the rumours that his upcoming film features Telugu superstar Prabhas.
After a viral Twitter post suggested that the 'Baahubali' actor has been roped in for an "important role" in the film, a user tagged the filmmaker and tweeted: "@chrismcquarrie there is a viral news trending on Indian news channels that an Indian actor named Prabhas has been roped in MI7 for a key role. Can you please confirm whether it is true or not?"
To this, McQuarrie responded: "While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met.
Welcome to the internet."
Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission: Impossible 7', which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, and Hayley Atwell.
It was delayed in October 2020, when the crew of the film tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy.
The film is slated to release on May 27, 2022. Its sequel 'Mission: Impossible 8,' originally dated for November 4, 2022, is moving to July 7, 2023.
Meanwhile, Prabhas has a packed schedule. The actor will soon be seen in 'Radhe Shyam' alongside Pooja Hegde. Helmed by Radha Krishna, the film will release on July 30.
His much-awaited film 'Salaar' will hit theatres on April 14, 2022. The film, which is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent, dark shade, also stars actress Shruti Haasan. The film's mahurat took place here in January this year.
He also has 'Adipurusha', which will have Saif Ali Khan play a negative character.
Prabhas has also signed a project, alongside actress Deepika Padukone, which will be directed by 'Mahanti' director Ashwin Nag.
