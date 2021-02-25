'Mission: Impossible 7', 'A Quiet Place 2' to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its release in theatres

Actor Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7' and Emily Blunt's 'A Quiet Place Part II' will open in theatres but they will find a permanent home on Paramount+.

As per Variety, upcoming Paramount Pictures releases will debut exclusively in theatres as planned. However, after 45 days, the theatrical films will land on the budding streaming service Paramount+.

Currently, 'Mission: Impossible 7' is scheduled to release in theatres on November 19. Cruise also has another film awaiting to open in theatres by Paramount Pictures, 'Top Gun: Maverick', scheduled for July 2.

Blunt's 'A Quiet Place Part II' is slated to hit the big screens on September 17. The sequel, written and directed by John Krasinski, was originally intended for release in March 2020 before the COVID pandemic forced several films to push back their release dates.

'A Quiet Place Part II' was rescheduled for early September 2020 before being pushed back to September of this year. 'Paw Patrol' will also be on Paramount+ after its theatrical release.