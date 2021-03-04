Missing 'love of his life' Priyanka Chopra inspired Nick Jonas for new album 'Spaceman'

American singer Nick Jonas who is gearing up for releasing his new album 'Spaceman', on Wednesday (local time) revealed that 'missing' wife and global star Priyanka Chopra helped him to create the music of his new album.

According to People Magazine, the 28-year-old actor appeared on the famous Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show', where he revealed that 'missing' wife Priyanka Chopra who was away filiming 'The Matrix 4' amid the COVID-19 pandemic helped him create his new single 'Spaceman' and an album of the same name.

"I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix," Jonas told host Jimmy Fallon.

"And I was like, 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing ... within a couple of days I was like 'Oh, this is a solo album.' And a few days later I was like, 'This is a kind of themed album," he added.